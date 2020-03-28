Union Minister Prakash Javadekar deletes photo of watching Ramayana after criticism on social media

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday deleted the photo of himself watching Ramayana on TV amidst lockdown even when scores of people faced hardship across the country. Angry social media users called out the minister’s insensitivity and likened him to Nero, forcing Javadekar to delete his photo.

While sharing the photo of himself watching Ramanand Sagar’s TV series Ramayana, Javadekar had tweeted, “I am watching ‘Ramayana,’ are you?” His tweet came amidst videos of unimaginable hardship faced by thousands of migrant workers as they walked hundreds of kms to reach home due to the prevailing lockdown. There were reports of many suffering from hunger as the lockdown impacted their livelihood.

Here is how social media reacted to Javadekar’s tweet:

1789 : Let them eat Cake. (Marie Antoinette) 2020 : Let them watch Ramayana. (Prakash Javadekar) — Advaid (@Advaidism) March 28, 2020

When the whole world is fighting against the outbreak of COVID-19, Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change is sitting idle at home and watching Ramayan. Not only this, he can be seen encouraging others including PM to do the same. @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/U4PEBcSJEV — Deepika Singh Rajawat (@DeepikaSRajawat) March 28, 2020

Javdekar Ji watches TV in his luxurious Lutyens bungalow while millions walk across states, hungry, homeless and hopeless. This is a shame! https://t.co/ercbaSD5UM — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) March 28, 2020

Utterly shameful !! .He became a minister because people voted him. Using taxpayer’s money ,he is relinquishing some TV shows at the comfort of his air-conditioned bungalow . And people who gave him this comfort !! pic.twitter.com/vzPsYkiPH0 — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) March 28, 2020

While Javedkar watched Ramayana on TV , India witnessed the death of an eleven year old from the Musahar community in Bhojpur, Bihar out of hunger amidst the corona lockdown. This lockdown will let only the fittest to survive without any social security measures.#Coronaindia pic.twitter.com/bUeuYOTShY — DamniKain (@DamniKain) March 28, 2020

Javadekar soon tweeted another photo showing how he had converted his residence into his office. He wrote, “Home has become office ! Connecting and coordinating with Officers of my Ministries for facilitation during the lockdown!”

Home has become office ! Connecting and coordinating with Officers of my Ministries for facilitation during the lockdown!#StayHomeStaySafe#IndiaFightsCorona #WashYourHands pic.twitter.com/NHM4bInUr5 — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) March 28, 2020

Coronavirus pandemic has claimed 19 lives in India prompting the government to impose a nationwide lockdown for 21 days. However, thousands of migrants workers have been forced to walk back home covering hundreds of kms since the government did not provide any transportation for their journey.