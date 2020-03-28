Union Minister Prakash Javadekar deletes photo of watching Ramayana after criticism on social media

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday deleted the photo of himself watching Ramayana on TV amidst lockdown even when scores of people faced hardship across the country. Angry social media users called out the minister’s insensitivity and likened him to Nero, forcing Javadekar to delete his photo.

While sharing the photo of himself watching Ramanand Sagar’s TV series Ramayana,  Javadekar had tweeted, “I am watching ‘Ramayana,’ are you?” His tweet came amidst videos of unimaginable hardship faced by thousands of migrant workers as they walked hundreds of kms to reach home due to the prevailing lockdown. There were reports of many suffering from hunger as the lockdown impacted their livelihood.

Here is how social media reacted to Javadekar’s tweet:

Javadekar soon tweeted another photo showing how he had converted his residence into his office. He wrote, “Home has become office ! Connecting and coordinating with Officers of my Ministries for facilitation during the lockdown!”

Coronavirus pandemic has claimed 19 lives in India prompting the government to impose a nationwide lockdown for 21 days. However, thousands of migrants workers have been forced to walk back home covering hundreds of kms since the government did not provide any transportation for their journey.

