“#UninstallHotstar”: After Janhvi Kapoor, now protest against Alia Bhatt takes ugly turn as Sushant Singh Rajput fans begin to uninstall Hotstar to destroy box office prospects of Sadak 2

Days after more than one million fans unfollowed Alia Bhatt on Instagram, Sushant Singh Rajput fans have given a dangerous twist to their protest against the Raazi actress by vowing to destroy the box office prospects of her next release Sadak 2. They have begun uninstalling the mobile of Hotstar, which is scheduled to stream Alia’s next film, also featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and sister Pooja Bhatt. This came just days after Janhvi Kapoor too faced similar roasting on social media.

Twitter began to uninstall the Hotstar mobile application from their phones ahead of the trailer release of Sadak 2. The hashtag #UninstallHotstar became a top trend on Monday on the microblogging site Twitter. They were incensed that the platform, which recently streamed Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara, had chosen to give space to a film by Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt. By doing so, they argued, Hotstar had endorsed the phenomenon of nepotism, which, according to them, was a reason for Sushant’s tragic death.

User Dr. Richa Rajput wrote, “We want to give a clear message to Hotstar Netflix and movie sponsors if you will promote give business to Bollywood mafia and Nepotism Franchises , we will not support you we will boycott you.” User Amit Roy wrote, “You stream Sadak 2, we will bring you on the road. Just wait and watch. Guys uninstall Hotstar as soon as possible.”

Not too long ago, Sushant fans had unfollowed Alia en masse on Instagram, bringing her number of followers from 48.8 million followers to 47.8 million. However, within days she has regained her lost number of followers. Angry fans had also targeted Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor, who is also facing considerable protests ahead of her next release Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.