Under probe for DHFL and Yes Bank scam, Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan violated lockdown with Italian bodyguard; top civil servant sent on leave

Under probe for DHFL and Yes Bank scam, Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan have been caught violating the nationwide coronavirus lockdown with Italian bodyguard. Italy is one of the worst-hit countries by coronavirus pandemic. In another shocking development, it has emerged that they were issued passes by senior government functionaries to violate the lockdown. Maharashtra is the worst-hit Indian state, where close to 100 people have died of coronavirus so far.

Both Kapil and Dheeraj are accused of travelling to their farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar, a hill station around 250 kms away from Mumbai. Both were detained in Maharashtra’s Satara district on Thursday. They reportedly left Mumbai in five different cars even when the both Pune and Satara districts are completely sealed due to coronavirus lockdown. They were also accompanied by a bodyguard from Italy, one of the worst affected countries by coronavirus pandemic, reported NDTV.

A report by news agency PTI said that cops found 23 people including members of the Wadhawan family at their farmhouse. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said a probe will be conducted into this. He took to Twitter to write, “Will probe how the 23 members of the Wadhawan family got permission to travel from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar.”

वाधवान परिवार के २३ सदस्य महाबलेश्वर तक कैसे पहुँचे इसकी जाँच होगी। — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) April 9, 2020

Both Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan are accused in Yes Bank and DHFL scams. Police swung into action after local civic authorities spotted them at their farmhouse.

Wadhawans were reportedly issued special passed by an IPS-rank officer. Deshmukh later tweeted that Principal Secretary (special), Amitabh Gupta had been sent on a compulsary leave. He wrote, “As per discussion with Hon. CM, Mr Amitabh Gupta, Principal Secretary (special), has been sent on compulsory leave with immediate effect, till the pending of enquiry, which will be initiated against him.”