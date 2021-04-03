Uncertainty over IPL’s future as Axar Patel tests positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Mumbai for first match against Chennai Super Kings

Delhi Capitals player in the IPL, Axar Patel, has tested positive for COVID-19 after he reportedly arrived in Mumbai with a negative report, said his franchise in a statement. The development has cast a huge shadow of doubts over this year’s IPL with Mumbai fast becoming an epicentre of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.



A statement by Delhi Capitals read, “Axar Patel had checked into the team hotel in Mumbai on March 28, 2021, with a negative report. His report from the second COVID test, came positive. He is currently in isolation at a designated medical care facility. The Delhi Capitals medical team is in constant touch with Axar and ensuring his safety and well-being. We wish him a speedy recovery.”

He is currently in isolation at a designated medical care facility. The Delhi Capitals medical team is in constant touch with Axar and ensuring his safety and well-being. We wish him a speedy recovery. — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 3, 2021

The news has stunned the cricketing world with both past and present players wishing Axar a speedy recovery. Former India cricketer RP Singh tweeted, “Wishing you a speedy recovery @akshar2026. Hope to see you in action soon. #axarpatel.”

The development has come just a week before Delhi Capitals were expected to play Chennai Super Kings in their first IPL match. Meanwhile, according to the Cricbuzz website, a member of Chennai Super Kings’ content team too has tested positive and has subsequently been put under isolation.

The BCCI is yet to take a call on the future of Mumbai Wankhede Stadium as an IPL venue even though Chennai Super Kings, Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals have their bases in Mumbai for the first leg of the league. Wankhede, which is expected to host the first match between the DC and the CSK, has been allocated 10 matches in the competition.