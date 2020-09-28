Unbelievable batting display by Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard as IPL Match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore ends in tie; Kohli’s men earn victory in Super Over

Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard played unbelievable knocks as the IPL Match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore was tied, triggering the Super Over to come into play. Royal Challengers Bangalore pulled off a thrilling win in the Super Over.

Earlier, batting first, Royal Challengers Bangalore had made 201-3 in their quota of 20 overs. AB de Villiers was the top-scorer with a knock of 55 in 24 balls including four boundaries and four sixes. Young Devdutt Padikkal once again rose to the challenge and made another fifty as he made 54 in 40 balls. Aaron Finch made 52 in 35 balls. Skipper Virat Kohli once again failed to shine with the bat as he made just three runs after facing 11 deliveries.

Mumbai Indians’ start was disastrous as they lost Rohit Sharma cheaply for 8 when the team’s total was just 14 after 1.4 overs. Suryakumar Yadav was next to go without bothering the scorer in the next over as Mumbai Indians found themselves reduced to 16-2. Quinton de Kock too departed early by contributing with just 14 runs in 15 balls.

Ishan Kishan gave them some hope as he fought a lone battle and made desperate efforts to accelerate the team’s run-rate. He made 99 off 58 balls and was unlucky to not complete his century while trying to hit what would have secured an impossible win for Mumbai Indians. He was supported by Kieron Pollard towards the end as the West Indian batsman made a quickfire 60 in 24 off balls. Pollard’s boundary off the last ball of the match led the match to be tied, triggering the Super Over to come into play.

Mumbai Indians sent Pollard and Hardik Pandya to bat in the Super Over. They made 7 runs for the loss of one wicket.