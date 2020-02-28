Ultimate insult: Siddharth Shukla fan ‘exits’ Twitter after Asim Riaz strikes big to sign music video with Jacqueline Fernandez and Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar

Siddharth Shukla may have controversially won this year’s Bigg Boss title after Salman Khan announced him the winner of the Colors TV’s popular reality TV show. But, his nemesis Asim Riaz appears to be making the most of his fame from the Bigg Boss show even though he finished the first runners-up in the competition. Even though he was never a favourite contestant for Salman Khan, Asim has just signed a music video deal with T-Series featuring none other than the Bigg Boss host’s former co-star Jacqueline Fernandez. What’s more? Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar will lend her voice to this music video. Using the opportunity, Asim Riaz’s fans have launched a fresh attack against those supporting Siddharth Shukla and Salman Khan.

This was after Jacqueline, who’s appeared in several films starring Salman Khan, took to Instagram to post a boomerang video of shaking a leg with Asim. The caption read, “Here you go!!”

One of the reasons why Asim fans took to Twitter to flaunt their screen idol’s latest achievement was to remind Siddharth that even though he was given the Bigg Boss trophy, the real winner was Asim. Others called it an ‘ultimate insult’ for Siddharth and Salman. However, there were many who claimed that Asim may have earned the lucrative deal with T-Series primarily because of the recommendation made by Salman.

Meanwhile, jubilant Asim fans also trended hashtag #JackSim on Twitter. Left red-faced, one Siddharth fan even announced that he was ‘exiting’ Twitter.

Many also felt that Salman was trying to make up for his alleged biases in favour of Siddharth Shukla during the show.

Talking about the video, Jacqueline told Mumbai Mirror, “It has been turned into a peppy track through which we will be narrating an engaging story. Shabina Khan, who is choreographing it, has given me some desi steps and traditional moves but at the same time it will be modern, too.”

The fight between Siddharth and Asim inside the Bigg Boss house became one of the biggest highlights in the history of the Colors TV’s reality show. Many slammed Salman for ignoring Siddharth’s repeated aggressive and abusive behaviour.

In his first radio interview after winning the Bigg Boss title, Siddharth had explained why he felt sad about his aggressive behaviour inside the house. He had said, “Once we had somebody come in and Rajat Sharma ji (India TV founder) was here. I had this whole Aap Ki Adaalat moment with him. And then I saw what I had done. So, ofcourse you feel bad. But that’s not exactly who I am. Any of that was not true.”