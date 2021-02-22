“Ullu Ke Patthe”: Injured Kapil Sharma loses cool at photographers after being snapped in wheelchair at airport; paparazzi lodge protest; accuses paparazzi of misbehaviour

Comedian Kapil Sharma on Monday lost his cool at the chasing photographers after he was spotted exiting the airport in a wheelchair. Frustrated by being hounded by photographers, Kapil lashed out at them by addressing them as ‘ullu ke patthe.’ This left paparazzi incensed as they lodged their protest at being addressed disparagingly by the host of The Kapil Sharma Show.

In the viral video, Kapil could be seen leaving the airport on a wheelchair. It’s believed that the famous comedian-actor sustained injuries even though the cause of his injuries is not known.

Kapil was soon surrounded by waiting photographers who began to chase him. Annoyed by photographers’ hounding, Kapil reacted angrily, “Oye, all of you move away from here.” Pointing his finger at one photographer, Kapil said, “Peeche Hat (Get back).” He was heard saying ullu ke patthe as his attendant took him to his car.

Kapil shouted, “You guys misbehave in the name of the recording.”

Kapil’s ullu ke patthe jibe did not go down well with photographers, who registered their protest with one of Kapil’s associates. But Kapil’s aide urged members of paparazzi to be sympathetic to the comedian’s health condition. He said, “Look at his condition. Tomorrow, your parents will suffer from this condition. Will you like that?”

Kapil’s aide urged photographers to delete the ullu ke patthe remarks but photographers said that they would not remove that. Soon hashtag #KapilSharma began to trend on Twitter across India.

Kapil is currently on paternity leave after he was He had decided to take a small break from hosting The Kapil Sharma Show, which is currently off-air.

Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath had welcomed their first baby, Anayra, in December 2019, a year after they tied the knot in Punjab. Kapil on Thursday shared a cute video of his daughter showing that she was learning to walk.