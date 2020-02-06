Ugly twist after Asim Riaz fans accuse Siddharth Shukla’s PR team of using dirty tricks to stop their entry in Mumbai Mall

The much-talked-about rivalry between Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz took an ugly turn on Thursday after a group of fans accused the former’s PR team of bribing cops in Mumbai to stop their entry into the Oberoi Mall, the venue for a rumoured Bigg Boss task. Hundreds of Asim Riaz fans arrived at the Mall after several reports claimed that this year’s ‘Mall task’ was scheduled to be held at The Oberoi Mall in Mumbai’s Goregaon East.

Both Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz fans used social media to make desperate appeal urging their respective supporters to come to the mall. However, a group of Asim Riaz fans later alleged that they were being prevented from entering the mall accusing Siddharth Shukla’s PR team of having bribed the cops.

The video of Asim Riaz fans making sensational allegations against Siddharth Shukla’s PR team was shared on Twitter.

This is Shocking #Shukla PR team has Bribed some Police Officials with the help of @OberoiMall officials and are Toaring #AsimFans poster and mishandling them pic.twitter.com/vE2GKG4Dil — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) February 6, 2020

But none of them appeared to verify the information on today’s planned mall task.

What contributed to the ongoing commotion was the misleading tweets posted by the Oberoi Mall. Its first tweet had stated, “Dear Patrons, There is no official communication received from any entertainment/network for hosting any event at Oberoi Mall on 6th Feb 2020. There is no such event being hosted at Oberoi Mall. The Mall will remain operational as per normal hours tomorrow. @BiggBoss @ColorsTV.”

However, in its subsequent tweet, the mall said, “The information was misleading regarding the mall task. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

Later, people handling the social media pages of Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla also issued a clarification stating that there was no mall task planned for today.