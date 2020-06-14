Twitterati trend #BoycottPatanjali after Nepal’s parliament clears map laying claims on India territory; here’s why Ramdev and his associate Balkrishna are in news!

Nepal’s parliament on Saturday cleared an amendment to its constitution to update its new political map by laying the country’s claims on sensitive Indian territory. The new map passed by Nepal’s House of Representatives shows areas of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura in Uttarakhand as Nepalese territory. No sooner did the news of Nepal snubbing India came in, Twitter began to trend hashtag #BoycottPatanjali thereby bringing Ramdev and his associate Balkrishna in the news.

The reason why Twitterati began to express their outrage against Ramdev’s Patanjali was because of the Nepal connection attached to the company’s CEO Balkrishna. Patanjali’s billionaire CEO had faced CBI probe in 2011 for allegedly holding a fake passport. It was alleged that Balkrishna hailed from Nepal and had forged an Indian passport. Both Ramdev and Balkrishna had denied the allegation.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted on Sunday morning;

¶ More than 94% share of Patanjali Ayurveda is owned by Balkrishna whose parents are from NEPAL 🇳🇵.

True INDIANS will boycott Patanjali 🇮🇳

>>#BoycottPatanjali#RT and comment #BoycottPatanjali if you agree. pic.twitter.com/ORplNhWziE#BoycottPatanjali — आत्मनिर्भर Naina (@Naina17031061) June 14, 2020

50Km dur se sharab khareed launga

500 mtr dur patanjali ka product nahi launga#BoycottPatanjali @ManojMujra @RoflGandhi_ — sunny set hai🍺🍺🍺🍺 (@nalayakbacha) June 13, 2020

Chhod dunga saari galiya

Nahi khaaunga patanjali ka daliya #BoycottPatanjali — Ice touch (@Ravinderjain274) June 13, 2020

Nepal’s parliament’s decision to declare Indian territory as their own left the Indian government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi red-faced as it scurried to hide its embarrassment. A statement by the Indian ministry of external affairs said that the decision taken by Nepal was not ‘tenable.’

The development also came just days after the Chinese army reportedly captured a large part of the Indian territory in Ladakh. The Chinese army has refused to vacate the Indian territory despite high-level talks between the two countries.