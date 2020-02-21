Twitterati share Waris Pathan’s photos with Arnab Goswami and top BJP leaders as AIMIM leader faces social media roasting for hate speech video

Twitterati have begun digging out photos of Waris Pathan with Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami and several other prominent BJP leaders after a video of former AIMIM MLA Waris Pathan’s hate speech went viral on the microblogging site.

Arnab Goswami

In the video, Pathan is seen speaking at an anti-CAA rally in Karnataka’s Gulbarga on 15 February. The video was first shared by news agency ANI on Twitter. In the video, Pathan is heard saying, “..We have learnt how to give a befitting reply. But we have to move in unity. We have to acquire freedom and if something can’t be obtained by asking, then we will have to snatch it. The time has now come.”

While reacting to a recent statement by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the women protesters of Shaheen Bagh, Pathan said, ” We were told that we hid behind blankets and pushed our womenfolk to protest. You are sweating in fear just when only lionesses have come out. What will happen if we (Muslim men) also join them? We are only 15 crore but we can overpower 100 crore (Hindus). Just remember this.”

No sooner did his video surface on Twitter, Twitterati began to share Pathan’s photos with Goswami, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader, Devendra Fadnavis.

Journalists too were quick to express their outrage against Pathan’s controversial video.

Faced with public outrage, Pathan issued a statement saying that he had been misquoted. His statement read, “My statement which was made in the public meeting at Gulbarga has been totally misquoted. Neither me nor my party supports anything that creates a divide between people.”

Pathan frequently appears on Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV to take part in the debate show conducted by the latter.

