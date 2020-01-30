Minutes after Hindutva terrorist Rambhakt Gopal opened fire at the anti-CAA protesters in the heart of India’s national capital, Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV wasted no time in concluding that the act of terrorism was perpetrated by peaceful protesters in Jamia area. Its headline right underneath the pistol-wielding terrorist Gopal screamed, “Jamia Protester Uses Gun.” Another caption used by Republic TV read, “Protester Turns Violent.”

The video broadcast along with the visuals of Gopal showed one of Goswami’s colleagues screaming as he demanded explanation from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. The man holding Republic TV’s mic shouted breathlessly, “Will they brandish illegal weapon on the streets of the national capital of India? It cannot be allowed and it should not be allowed. In this democracy, Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal should answer. How they are supporting (terrorist)? Under which condition are they supporting this kind of violent people? Because in the name of CAA this is happening.”

As expected, Republic TV jumped the gun and concluded that the man wielding a pistol was one of the anti-CAA protesters. In reality, he was a Hindutva terrorist, who had come prepared to carry out a large-scale carnage. Gopal had appeared on Facebook Live just like the last year’s Christchurch terrorist did before killing nearly 50 Muslim worshippers.

Angry Twitterati have trended #RepublicTvIsWithGodse on Twitter since the act of terrorism coincided with the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. On this day in 1948, India’s first Hindutva terrorist Nathuram Godse had killed Mahatma Gandhi.

Gopal fired at a Jamia student, identified as Shadab in the presence of the Delhi Police personnel, who remained mute spectators and took the terrorist into safe custody only after he had attacked his target.

Reacting to the questionable coverage of Republic TV, many wondered if comedian Kunal Kamra was right in ambushing Goswami mid-air.