Twitter removes Kangana Ranaut’s tweets for violation, post calling farmers terrorists untouched

Twitter has removed some of the tweets recently posted by Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for rule violations. The microblogging site said, “This Tweet is no longer available because it violated the Twitter Rules.”



Tweets that have been removed by Twitter were posted by Kangana on Thursday (today).

However, Twitter has not removed her tweet declaring protesting farmers ‘terrorists’ even after a widespread outrage against her social media post. Reacting to Rhinna’s tweet, Kangana had said, “No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA…Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies..”

This was after the US pop star asked why people were not raising their voices on the government crackdown targeting protesting farmers in India.

Many felt that Kangana had called for genocide after she tweeted on Wednesday saying that the ‘process of eradication’ will start. She had written, “I feel so elated, I don’t remember being so happy/excited ever, the cancer in the body of this nation we were looking for has been located, identified and now the process of eradication will start, together we will see through this. Not just survive but also thrive. Jai Hind.”

Kangana has been sharing controversial posts from Twitter account. She was recently engaged in a Twitter spat after she called actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh a Khalistani.