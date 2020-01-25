Twitter explodes in anger after soldier protecting Shloka Mehta’s in-laws, Mukesh and Nita Ambani, shoots himself dead

Twitter users have exploded in anger after a soldier deputed on the personal security of Mukesh and Nita Ambani shot himself dead. According to local reports, 31-year-old CRPF commando Botara D Rambhai accidentally shot himself dead. He was posted outside the bungalow of India’s richest family in south Mumbai. The incident has evoked angry reactions from Twitterati who asked why a private business tycoon was enjoying the high-profile security cover at the expense of taxpayers’ money.

A report by news agency PTI said that Rambhai was part of the VIP security cover provided to the billionaire. He was found dead around 7 pm on Wednesday at a security post outside Ambani’s 27-storey bungalow Antilia off Peddar Road.

“It was a case of accidental firing. It does not appear to be a suicide,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajiv Jain was quoted as saying. Police also claimed that the CRPF soldier stumbled and fell causing his automatic rifle to fire. The soldier sustained injuries in his chest.

He was rushed to a hospital but died during treatment. The deceased hailed from Junagarh in Ambanis’ home state of Gujarat.

Meanwhile, the death of the CRPF jawan has ignited an intense debate on whether a business tycoon deserved to enjoy Z+ category provided by the government. Mukesh Ambani’s wife and Shloka Mehta’s mother-in-law Nita Ambani also enjoys VIP security cover under Y category.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted;

Why do CRPF commando provide security to Ambanis? Can’t they get their own security details like the rich people in rest of the world do? https://t.co/3GXAeN161z via @ThePrintIndia — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) January 23, 2020

Why is Ambani getting CRPF security??? https://t.co/8KqN7SIxdn — Idazaa (@Idazaa2) January 24, 2020

Govt security for business tycoon! CRPF commando in Mukesh Ambani’s security team found dead at Antilia https://t.co/A9r6ZHDpEp via @ThePrintIndia — Pipalkoti (@Pipalkoti) January 25, 2020

CRPF security with Tax payers money provided to non-state actors like Ambani, Ram Dev and loads of RSS, VHP leaders…… — Indiashining. #Animal Lover# (@Indiashining10) January 23, 2020

The Ambanis are India’s richest family. They live at Antilia along with their children Akash, Anant and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta.