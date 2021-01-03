The Madhya Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested comedian Munawar Faruqui after the son of a BJP MLA in Indore accused him of insulting Hindu deities and Home Minister Amit Shah. Now, Twitterati have taken to social media to extend their support to the comedian from Gujarat. Among those supporting the comedian is Saif Ali Khan’s co-star Kubbra Sait. Faruqui is also earning plaudits for his decision to continue with the stand-up comedy even after the ruckus that was being caused by a group of Hindutva fanatics.

In a video shared by a Twitter user, Faruqui is seen resuming his stand-up comedy after the ruckus created by the Hindutva goons. Faruqui can heard saying, “Whoever wants refund, send an email to ask Munawar Faruqui. The entire amount of refund will be directly deposited in the PM-Cares Fund.”

As expected, the young comedian’s ability to crack hilarious jokes even amidst threats to his life left his fans in awe of him as they chanted in support of Faruqui.

Continuing with his jokes, Faruqui said that he hailed from Gujarat adding that he survived because ‘I think the government is not good at completing its targets.’ “They threatened to kill me 10 months ago. I am still alive.” Faruqui continued, “I think they gave even the contract (to kill me) to Ambani.”

Once again, the audience was in splits. Sharing the video, one Twitter user wrote, “Here is the last part , plzz watch this and share this. Munawar is a gem. Munawar ab na drna tu.”

Another hypocrisy exposed. These very people are quick to fight for Charlie Hebdo and its right to offend Islam in the name of creative freedom. But a comedian is allegedly assaulted, arrested and denied bail for his comedy. New India! https://t.co/ll7lFOIBPy — Rifat Jawaid (@RifatJawaid) January 3, 2021

Munawar ab na drna tu .#welovemunawar #MunawarFaruqui #WeAreWithMunawar @munawar0018 pic.twitter.com/e9i3d3eATc — Carcasm samjhiye (@sarcastic_hero_) January 2, 2021

News agency PTI reported on Saturday that a case was ‘filed late on Friday night against stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, a resident of Junagadh in Gujarat, and four Indore-based persons based on a written complaint filed by Eklavya Singh Gaur, who also submitted a controversial video footage of the comedy show.’

A local court rejected his bail plea.

Meanwhile, Twitter has erupted with support for the comedian. Saif Ali Khan’s former co-star Kubbra Sait tweeted, “#MunawarFaruqui how insensitive is our leadership to be sentimental towards jokes?” CMPI-M Puducherry tweeted, “Popular stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was beaten by Hinduvta mob during his show in Indore. After that he was arrested Indore police for just telling joke against Amit Shah and Hindutva (not Hindu). Release @munawar0018 and 4 others now.”

#MunawarFaruqui how insensitive is our leadership to be sentimental towards jokes? — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) January 3, 2021

🇮🇳 Hindutva Rules, No Secularism BJP Bhakts have never cared about Freedom or Equality. They are bigots who change stands to suit themselves. — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) January 3, 2021

Popular stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was beaten by Hinduvta mob during his show in Indore. After that he was arrested Indore police for just telling joke against Amit Shah and Hindutva (not Hindu). Release @munawar0018 and 4 others now. #MunawarFaruqui #Indiaunsafeunderbjp pic.twitter.com/Ge4hHP6tuy — CPI(M) Puducherry (@pycpim) January 3, 2021

Absolute unconditional solidarity to any comedian who has ever written any joke on any religion. #MunawarFaruqui — Garima (@j_garima_j) January 3, 2021

Faruqui was arrested with four others, identified as Edwin Anthony, Prakhar Vyas, Priyam Vyas and Nalin Yadav. Meanwhile, Twitter has erupted in support for the comedian from Gujarat, whose bail has been denied by a local court. Unaffected by the ruckus created by BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaur’s son, Eklavya Singh Gaur, the stand-up comedian continued with his jokes including one on the ‘PM-Cares Fund’ and ‘supari to Ambani’.