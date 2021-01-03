Twitter erupts after viral restaurant bill claiming beef consumption goes viral; Rohit Sharma faces heat from trolls

A viral restaurant bill claiming that five Indian cricketers consumed beef in Australia has prompted Twitter trolls to target Rohit Sharma, alleging hypocrisy. This was after a Twitter user shared a receipt on Twitter claiming that he had paid the bill for a meal consumed by five Indian cricketers namely Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini, Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw.

However, right-wing Twitter trolls were enraged by one particular item in the bill, Stir Fried Beef with Vegetables. This prompted them to dig out Sharma’s old tweets asking people to be compassionate towards animals while celebrating the festival of Holi.

This is how trolls reacted:

However, there were others, who defended the five cricketers and their right to eat beef even if the claim on the authenticity of the bill was true.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini have been placed in isolation for potential breach of COVID-19 protocols.

A statement by Cricket Australia said that all five players had been separated from the Indian and Australian squads but will still train ‘in accordance with the strict protocols that have been put in place to ensure the ongoing safety of all members of the Indian and Australian squads.’

The statement by Cricket Australia added, “The BCCI and CA are investigating the matter and seeking to determine whether the outing constitutes a breach of biosecurity protocols. In the interim, on the advice of the Australian and Indian medical teams, the aforementioned players have been placed in isolation as a precaution. This will include separating the group of players from the broader Indian and Australian squads when traveling and at the training venue.”

