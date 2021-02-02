Twitter asked to ban Kangana Ranaut after she calls protesting farmers terrorists in tweet to Rihanna; actor Sushant Singh urges farmers’ body to sue controversial actor

Netizens have demanded an immediate banning of controversial Indian actor Kangana Ranaut after she called protesting farmers ‘terrorists’ in response to a tweet by pop star Rihanna. Meanwhile, actor Sushant Singh has urged Kisan Ekta Morcha to consider filing a defamation case.Rihanna

In her extraordinary social media post, Rihanna had asked, “why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest.” While Rihanna earned plaudits from many Indians for her bold stand in favour of the farmers, controversial actor Kangana Ranaut took offence and reacted angrily as she wrote, “No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA… Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies.”

No sooner did Kangana declare the protesting farmers ‘terrorists,’ she began to face the heat from Twitterati, who urged Twitter to ban her account for spreading hate against a community. Actor Sushant Singh urged the Kisan Ekta Morcha, a key organisation representing protesting farmers, to consider suing Kangana for defaming farmers. He wrote, “I have been trying my best to ignore this account, but enough is enough. Already reported this tweet, and I implore @Kisanektamorcha to sue this handle for defamation, it is calling our farmers ‘terrorists’. @arunbothra ji is this internal defamation ok?”

Rihanna’s tweet supporting the farmers’ agitation has gone viral. Her tweet clocked close to 2.5 lakh likes and more than 1.25 lakh retweets within four hours of her posting it on the microblogging site.

