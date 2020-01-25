TV actress Sejal Sharma of Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji commits suicide in Mumbai

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji-fame TV actress Sejal Sharma has allegedly committed suicide in Mumbai. According to reports, she ended her life possibly on Thursday evening but her body was discovered on Friday. She played the character of Simmy Khosla in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, broadcast on Star Plus.

Aru K Verma, who played Sejal Sharma’s brother in the TV series, told Times of India, “Yes, this is true. I am shocked to hear the news. It’s very difficult for me to believe since I met her just 10 days ago and we even chatted on WhatsApp on Sunday. I am unable to come to terms with the news. When I met her 10 days back, she was absolutely fine.”

Verma said that Sejal’s family received the news today morning. They’ve taken the body to Udaipur, her native place in Rajasthan, for her last rites.”

One of the reasons for suicide is being described trouble in her personal life, reported news agency IANS.

Sejal shifted her base from Rajasthan to Mumbai in 2017 to become an actress.