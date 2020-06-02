TV actress Mohena Kumari Singh tests positive for COVID-19 with BJP minister father-in-law Satpal Maharaj; says ‘others rre suffering way more’

TV star Mohena Kumari Singh of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame has tested positive for COVID-19 as the actress took to Instagram to share her ‘difficult’ moments. Also testing positive for COVID-19 are other members of her family including husband Suyesh Rawat and her father-in-law, Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj.

Singh wrote in her Instagram story, “Can’t sleep, these initial days have been difficult for all of us at home especially our young one and our elders. But I am praying it will all be over soon. We are fine. We have no right to complain about anything as there are people out there who are suffering more than us.”

She added, “But I would like to thank each one of you for all the messages, prayers and love you all have been sending. It’s keeping our spirits up. And we have so much gratitude in our hearts for you all. Thank you.”

Playback singer Pratibha Singh Baghel wrote, “Sending All are Prayers for you & the family ! Get well soonest.” Actress Nidhi Uttam commented, “All our prayers and love to you Moh n the entire family❣️I know you are such a strong person you ll surely fight it & get well soon @mohenakumari 😘😘 muah😘😘.”

Daughter of Maharaja Pushpraj Singh and Ragini Singh of the royal family of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, Mohena Kumari Singh got married to Suyesh Rawat in October last year.

Several media outlets recently reported how 23 members of Satpal Maharaj had tested positive for COVID-19. “Her report has come and she has tested positive for coronavirus. She is being admitted to hospital as per the state protocol,” District Magistrate Ashish Srivastava was quoted by news agency ANI.

Mohena, who also featured on dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as a dance instructor, is now settled in Dehradun in Uttarakhand. Mohena took part in another dance reality show, Dance India Dance Season 3, as a contestant.