TV actor Kushal Punjabi found dead

Popular TV actor Kushal Punjabi has died. His body was found hanging from his Mumbai house. Police have also recovered a suicide note from his house.

News agency ANI reported that Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been filed and further investigation underway.

Kushal Punjabi was 37 years old in films such as Lakshya, Kaal, Sssshhh. He rose to fame by winning the Indian version of Wipeout and winning the prize money of 5 million dollars.

Actor Karanvir Bohra, who is a close friend of Kushal, took to his Instagram account. He shared a series of pictures of Kushal and expressed shock.

Karanvir captioned his post as, “Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I’m still in denial @itsme_kushalpunjabi. I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one….but what was I to know. Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was such ingenuity. I’m gonna miss you so much #kushlani. You will always be remembered as a guy who lived a full life.”