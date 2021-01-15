TRP Scam case: Twitter explodes as Arnab Goswami’s critics target him with alleged ‘leaked’ WhatsApp chat with arrested ex-CEO of BARC

By
JKR Staff
-
0


Twitter has exploded with screenshots of alleged leaked WhatsApp chat between Arnab Goswami and former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta. Critics of Republic TV founder are now comparing the content of the explosive alleged WhatsApp chat between Goswami and Dasgupta to that of Radia Tape that had rocked the Indian political scene in the past.

Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan tweeted, “These are a few snapshots of the damning leaked WhatsApp chats between BARC CEO & #ArnabGoswami. They show many conspiracies&unprecedented access to power in this govt; gross abuse of his media&his position as power broker. In any Rule of law country, he would be in jail for long.”

Supporters of opposition parties and independent journalists have taken to social media to share screenshots of the alleged WhatsApp conversation.

If the content of Goswami’s alleged WhatsApp conversation with Dasgupta, who’s been arrested for allegedly manipulating the TRP in collusion with the Republic TV founder, is authentic, then the controversial anchor is likely to face torrid time ahead.

Goswami’s alleged WhatsApp chat with Dasgupta was leaked on social media on a day the Bombay High Court adjourned the hearing in the TRP Scam case till 29 January. The Mumbai Police said that they will not arrest Goswami until the next hearing.

