Trouble for Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan and Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show after Punjab Police summons them to join probe

In a huge development, the Punjab Police have decided to summon Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, choreographer-director Farah Khan and comedian Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show directing them to join the probe in a case filed against them. The three entertainment celebrities have been accused of hurting religious sentiments of the Christian community during a web series.

News agency PTI quoted Deputy Superintendent of Police Sohan Singh as saying that notices had been issued to the three Bollywood celebrities directing them to join the police investigation in the case. Three police complaints have been filed in Punjab alone with another in Maharashtra’s Beed district.

The first police complaint was filed by one Sonu Jafar in Amritsar of Punjab. Two more police cases were registered later in the state’s Ferozpur and Rupnagar districts. Another FIR was filed in Maharashtra’s Beed district. Angry Christians had also staged protests in some places in Punjab and Jammu.

The three artists are accused of making fun of the religiously pious word Hallelujah in a programme called Backbenchers. Bharti had also wrongly spelled Hallelujah on a blackboard.

The three celebrities have already issued unconditional apologies. Farah had written in her apology note, “I’m extremely saddened that some sentiments have been inadvertently hurt by a recent episode of my show. I respect all religions, n it would never be my intention 2disrespect any.On behalf of the entire team, Raveena Tandon, Bharti Singh and Myself.. we do sincerely apologise.”

Raveena had said in her apology, “Please do watch this link. I haven’t said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I) never intended to offend.”

Bharti’s apology had read, “From the bottom of my heart I would like to say Sorry to my Christian brothers and sisters for hurting their sentiments.Thank you YOUR EMINENCE CARDINAL OSWALD for personally hearing my apology in the voice note(as I’m not in the country)& forgiving me. Yours Truly,Bharti Singh.”

An online petition on change.org had demanded the removal of Bharti Singh from The Kapil Sharma Show.