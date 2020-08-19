Trouble for Arnab Goswami as Shiv Sena MP meets Maharashtra Home Minister demanding legal action; another Sena leader demands apology with folded hands from Republic TV founder

Arnab Goswami of Republic TV is facing a fresh round of trouble as Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant met Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to demand legal action against the Republic TV founder for allegedly naming a Maharashtra cabinet minister in the death of late Sushant Singh Rajput. Sawant shared his letter to Deshmukh along with a photo of his meeting with the Maharashtra home minister. While another Sena leader demanded an apology with folded hands from Republic TV founder.

Sawant, the MP from Mumbai South, said in his letter that Goswami was brazenly violating the guidelines of the Press Council of India through his media trial on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. He also said that his tone and the manner in which referred to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray were ‘aggravating.’

Translating his letter written in Marathi, the Hindustan Times quoted Sawant as saying, “Under the garb of journalism, Mr Arnab Goswami, chief editor of Hindi news channel Republic Bharat and English news channel Republic TV, is constantly airing news irresponsibly. Without any evidence, the news channels and its chief editor Arnab Goswami have been levelling allegations on Maharashtra Cabinet minister.”

This came just a day after a Shiv Sena leader demanded an apology with folded hands from Goswami or face criminal proceedings for meting out insulting treatment to him during a recent TV debate show. A report by news agency IANS said that Kishore Tiwari, who also heads Vasantrao Naik Sheti Swavlamban Mission (VNSSM), said that the manner in which the debates are conducted on the channel were an attempt at “Contempt of the Supreme Court.”

Tiwari said that despite his protests during the debate, Goswami continued his ‘wilful disobedience and contempt of court’ and attempted to influence and interfere with the court proceedings, on the Sushant case.

“Once during the programme, you had gone one step more to term (Chief Minister) Uddhavji Thackeray as ‘prime accused’ of the (Sushant) case in your prejudged, perverse, biased and pre-determined style towards the Thackeray family,” IANS quoted him as saying.

Multiple criminal cases were filed against Goswami for his questionable coverage of the Palghar lynchings and the assembly migrant workers in Bandra during the nationwide lockdown. He had to hire expensive lawyers in the Supreme Court to avoid imminent arrest by the Mumbai Police. The Bombay High Court had later stayed all FIRs filed against the controversial anchor.