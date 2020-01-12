Trolled by Siddharth Shukla fans, Michelin Star Indian chef Vikas Khanna pens emotional post explaining why he was humbled by Asim Riaz

Michelin Star Indian chef Vikas Khanna has taken to social media to reveal how Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz’s detractors had trolled him after he praised the reality show contestant from Kashmir in one of his insta stories. Unfazed by incessant trolling by allegedly Siddharth Shukla fans, Vikas explained on Twitter he why was left humbled by Asim Riaz’s gesture during his recent visit to the Bigg Boss show.

Vikas wrote, “Yesterday I posted a pic on my Insta Story of #AsimRiaz feeding me cake that how that moment moved me. Many people left extremely rude comments and questions.”

His subsequent tweet explained the reason for his public praise of Asim. Vikas wrote, “When house mates are living in Bigg Boss for months without luxuries and when given a Michelin Star meal, it moved me that Asim fed me first. I’m not a part of any team, but we must honor a humbling moments in life. This gratitude is what defines us as human.”

Vikas also wrote on Instagram, “Dear All. I was in BiggBoss house a few days back. We had spent hours and hours to create Michelin Style plates for the Winning team…….when everyone started eating, I was so happy to see them eat. They are living in isolation without any luxury for months, it was a satisfying moment for me to see them savour my food. Except for Asim, who served me a bite with his hands first.

“It was a genuine moment to thank me. When I posted this humble gesture on Insta Story, I got a lot of hate filled rude messages and questions. Even questioning my faith. I’m an Indian and that’s my faith. I have slept many days without food during my journey in America, I admire people with courage and big hearts even when they are at the receiving end. Humanity and Humility Shine even when they are silent and small.”

Although, Vikas did not explain who had trolled him, but supporters of Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla have fought a bitter war on social media in recent weeks. Asim has won almost all major social media polls including the one conducted by Janta Ka Reporter.

Vikas had visited the Bigg Boss house recently to supervise a cooking contest.