Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan brutally trolled for wasting water in ‘safe hands challenge’ video

Trinamool MP and Tollywood actress, Nusrat Jahan, on Thursday faced incessant trolling for wasting water during her ‘safe hands challenge’ video. Nusrat was the latest celebrity to record a video as of the viral ‘safe hands challenge.’

While sharing the video, Nusrat Jahan wrote, “Let us all take precautionary measures and wash our hands every hour to prevent COVID-19. Remember to not waste water. Stay Safe – Stay Alert #SafeHands Challenge.”

While shooting the video, Nusrat did not close the water tap as she spoke to her fans. This did not go down well with her followers with some criticising her for wasting water. One wrote, “Please turn off the tap while you wash your hands with soap guys!! Let’s not forget other major problems while fighting this one.” Another commented, “You should have closed the tap while you were rubbing your hands with soap. This will save water.” “What check the video!!! You kept wasting water and we can clearly see that…may be you should make another video n post it,” commented another fan.

Several celebrities including cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and BJP ministers have posted their own videos of ‘safe hands challenge.’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday night addressed the nation to announce a Janta Curfew for one day on Sunday between 7 AM and 9 PM. Four people have officially died of coronavirus in India with Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Punjab recording one death each.

The Indian government has announced that no international flights will be allowed to land in India from Sunday.