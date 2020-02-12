Tributes pour in after renowned fashion designer Wendell Rodricks dies in Goa aged 59

Tributes have poured in after renowned fashion designer Wendell Rodricks died in his home state of Goa on Wednesday. He was 59. According to reports, Rodricks died at his home in Colvale in north Goa.

Fashion Design Council of India led the tribute on Twitter as it wrote, “FDCI is deeply disheartened with the sudden and untimely demise of one of the country’s iconic designer, Wendell Rodricks. The fashion fraternity lost a legend today. Wendell, we will miss you.”

Goa’s politicians, both from the ruling BJP and opposition parties, too remembered Rodricks fondly for his immense contribution in making the coastal state proud internationally. Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai wrote, “I’m at a loss of words.The untimely demise of our fellow #Goemkar Padmasri @Wendellrodricks is shocking, saddening and beyond belief. He put #Goa on the world map of fashion with his inimitable genius. May his soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”

State cabinet minister Vishwajit Rane tweeted, “Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of my very good friend and designer, Wendell Rodricks. His excellency in his work & skills are irreplaceable & shall always be cherished. We will truly miss him. My heartfelt condolences to his family & dear ones.”

Rodricks was a Padma Shri awardee, who had also authored several books such as Moda Goa – History and Style, his memoir The Green Room and Poskem: Goans in the Shadows.

According to a report by news agency PTI, he was also passionate about setting up Moda Goa Museum, which is dedicated to the history of Goan costumes. Rodricks was overseeing the ongoing work. He was also a well-known gay activist and married to Jerome Marrel.