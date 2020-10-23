Trent Boult, Ishan Kishan crush MS Dhoni’s hopes for IPL comeback as Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings on Friday night, crushing Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s hopes for a comeback in the competition.

Batting first, Kings XI Punjab made 114-9 in their quota of 20 overs. The final score came as a great relief to Mahendra Singh Dhoni, whose sides looked destined to earn the ignominy of scoring the lowest IPL total in its history.

CSK’s spectacular batting collapse began with the very first over when Trent Boult had Ruturaj Gaikwad trapped for LBW on the fifth ball of the match. The score became 3-2 in the second over after Ambati Rayudu threw his wicket away off Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling. Bumrah claimed Narayan Jagadeesan’s wicket in his subsequent delivery, reducing the CSK to 3-3 in two overs.

CSK fans may have expected Dhoni and experienced Faf du Plessis to pull off a miracle of sorts save their side from slipping into an utter disgrace. But this was not to be as the South African batsman gifted his wicket in the fourth over of the match when the team’s total was just 3. Dhoni hit Rahul Chahar for a huge six and showed some intent of his aggression, but he too couldn’t last long and was caught behind off Chahar in the seventh over of the match. His departure after Ravindra Jadeja’s silly attempt to hit for a four left the CSK reeling at 30-6.

Amidst an extraordinary batting collapse, it took young Sam Curran to play one of the best IPL knocks of his short career. He began to mix his aggression with intelligent short selection to steal ones and twos. Not only did it help him score his well-deserved fifty, but he was also able to add the much-needed respectability to his team’s total.

When the Mumbai Indians came to bat, they made their intent extremely clear as their opening batsmen namely Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan began to hit CSK bowlers all around the stadium. The four-time IPL champions sealed the match without losing any wicket and with 7.4 overs to spare.

It seems it’s a distant memory when the CSK had inflicted a 10-wicket defeat on Kings XI Punjab earlier in this year’s IPL competition. With today’s defeat, the CSK have now lost eight out of 11 matches that they’ve played so far in the competition.