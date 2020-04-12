“Tremors of #earthquake shook everything in Delhi except conscience of Arnab Goswami”: India’s controversial TV anchors face heat after 3.5 earthquake shakes Delhi NCR

An earthquake measuring 3.5 magnitudes shook the region on Sunday evening triggering panic among residents in Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida. The epicentre of today’s earthquake was believed to be in Delhi. Soon after the tremors were felt in the Delhi NCR region, panic-stricken residents left their homes to come out on the streets. Soon, the focus of the tremors shifted in the direction of some of the most controversial TV anchors such as Arnab Goswami.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Tremors felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each one of you.”

Quoting the National Centre for Seismology, news agency PTI reported that the quake occurred at 5.45 pm and its epicentre was in NCT Delhi at the depth of 8 km.

“I felt my chair shaking and there was a loud rumbling sound. It was really frightening,” S Damle, a resident of East Delhi was quoted as saying. Another resident of Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar was quoted as saying, “We were watching TV and suddenly felt the tremors. We ran out of the house. Few of our neighbours had also gathered outside. We greeted them from a distance and returned to the house.”

The news dominated the social media discussions with users also using the occasion to take potshots at Indian journalists such as Arnab Goswami.

India’s controversial TV anchors such Arnab Goswami, Sudhir Chaudhary, Rahul Kanwal and others have had to face considerable ire from news consuming public for their brazen Islamophobia as they were accused of linking the global coronavirus pandemic to India’s Muslim community. Many felt that the action by these TV anchors was to demonise the Muslim community.

Several departments of government authorities in Uttar Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh had publicly shamed the usual suspects in the India media for peddling fake news in a bid to vilify the Muslim community. Among those facing public shaming were Zee News, its sister channel in UP and Uttarakhand and news agency ANI.