“Trash dumpster…crying shame”: Irrfan Khan’s wife reacts to condition of late actor’s grave; says ‘plants have grown may be for a purpose’

Late Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar has reacted to a fan’s post claiming that the late actor’s grave had turned into a ‘trash dumpster’ within a few months of his death. The fan took to Facebook to declare that it was ‘crying shame’ that plants had overgrown around Irrfan Khan’s grave. This was days after one of Irrfan’s friends shared a photo of his grave on the microblogging site.

Addressing late Irrfan’s wife, the fan wrote on Facebook, “Dear Sutapa, recently I saw a photo of Irrfan bhai’s graveyard. I was heart broken, cause it’s only few months and his graveyard looks like trash dumpster. I thought you planted ‘Rat ki Rani’, since he loved that plant. What happened? If the photo is real, then it’s a crying shame. If you have a real recent photo of the graveyard, please Post it.”

Sutapa responded, “Women are not allowed in Muslim graveyards.hence I have planted the raat Ki Rani in Igatpuri where I have a memory stone of his…where I have buried his fav things .I own that place Where I can sit for hours without any one telling me I can’t sit next to him. He is there in his spirit. But that doesn’t mean the graveyard shouldn’t be tended ..but as far as how is a very questionable thing… The wild plants grass have grown in rains.. It’s wild and beautiful is what I saw in the photo you are mentioning..its rains and plants come and they wither in the next season..and then one can clean it. Why should everything be exactly as per definition.. And the plants have grown may be for a purpose look closely.”

The photo is question was first shared by Chandan Roy Sanyal, who wrote on Twitter, “Was missing irrfan since yesterday, beating myself for not having gone to his tomb for 4 months. Today i went ,there he was resting alone with no-one around with plants. In silence. I left him some Rajnigandha and took a piece of him back with his blessings. So long #IrrfanKhan.”

Irrfan had died on 29 April after battling cancer for two years. The superstar actor was diagnosed with high-grade NeuroEndocrine cancer in 2018. He had travelled to London for the treatment and returned home last year. After his return to Mumbai, the popular actor had penned an emotional note to his fans, stating that he wanted to ‘pause to be grateful’ for ‘immense love and support’ that he received from them.