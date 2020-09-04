“Told her it’s not personal”: Kubbra Sait blocked by Kangana Ranaut on Twitter days after Saif Ali Khan’s co-star admonishes Queen actress for toxic tweets

Kangana Ranaut has blocked Kubbra Sait days after the Saif Ali Khan’s co-star publicly admonished the Queen actress for toxic tweets. This came on a day Kangana also blocked Janta Ka Reporter after the news portal carried a report on the public condemnation for her comments calling Mumbai ‘Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.’

Sharing a screenshot, Kubbra wrote, “Aiyo! I was silent all along. Not one tweet to her. We are katti and she didn’t even tell me. Told her it’s not personal bro!”

Told her it’s not personal bro! pic.twitter.com/7J5bIFJVsb — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) September 3, 2020

Last month, Kubbra had brutally admonished Kangana by calling her Twitter handle ‘toxic’ for posting hate-filled tweets in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Though Kangana made desperate attempts to placate the Saif Ali Khan’s co-star, the latter refused to fall victim to the former’s emotional blackmailing.

Joining the campaign demanding a ban on Kangana’s Twitter account, Kubbra had written, ““Yah! I would passionately support this suspension. It would be grand if @TwitterIndia sees it too. Today was the only day the handle shared something positive, which is a rarity. But now, enough no? #SuspendTeamKangana.”

To which, Kangana had replied, “Dear ⁦@KubbraSait⁩ you and Kangana have shared a lot as friends as colleagues which can be called positive, what damage has she done to you that you are campaigning against her freedom of speech? What is bothering you? Or you just want to please a few?”

Kangana on Thursday earned widespread condemnation after she called Mumbai ‘Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.’

Kangana had recently challenged Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal ‘give their blood samples’ for the drug test. This prompted Twitterati to fervently share an old video of Kangana’s ex-lover, Adhyayan Summan, alleging that Kangana Ranaut had asked him to take cocaine in the past.