“Tired and retire”: Amitabh Bachchan shoots last episode of KBC, hints at retirement in emotional blog

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shot the last episode of his popular quiz showKaun Banega Crorepati before hinting at retirement in an emotional post.

Bachchan wrote, “I am tired and retire .. my apologies .. it’s been a very long last day of KBC shoot .. I shall make up tomorrow. But remember this .. work is work and must be accomplished with the entire sincerity at one’s disposal.”

He thanked his team for being ‘caring’ and ‘hard working.’ Bachchan wrote, “The affection and love created gives a farewell to the last day of the shoot .. they all assemble together .. the wish is to never stop but to keep going on .. I do hope this can happen again soon .. the crew and the team were so caring and hard working .. it was quite a stretch to pull away from the sets .. and all the team gathered round in fond remembrance of the months spent together and the efforts made by each.”

Singing off his blog, the popular Bollywood actor wrote, “Love and care and affection and gifts of appreciation exchanged hands and there is extreme gratefulness for the gesture from the entire team .. its moving .. and tears up .. but .. tomorrow is another day.”

The latest edition of the KBC saw four crorepatis, all women. This was the first big reality show to go on air post the COVID-19 pandemic. The shooting of the KBC assumed significance given that Bachchan himself had tested positive for coronavirus along with his other family members including son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.