Tina Dabi shares special prayers for Lord Hanuman; IAS topper recently dropped Khan from surname and removing reference to Kashmiri daughter-in-law

IAS topper Tina Dabi Khan recently trended for days after it was reported that she had dropped ‘Khan’ from her surname and removed the reference to being a Kashmiri daughter-in-law from her Instagram profile. Tina on Wednesday took to Instagram to wish her fans on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, which celebrates the birth of the famous Hindu God.

While sharing the photo of Hanuman, Tina wrote, “All diseases and pain are eradicated, brave Hanuman, by constant repetition of your name.”

This is the third time that Tina Dabi has publicly flaunted her faith in Lord Hanuman in little over one week. Late last month, Tina had posted a photo of Lord Hanuman with a prayer that said, “Those coming in your shelter become happy. Why fear when we have your protection. Jai Shri Ram.”

Tina had topped the IAS exam in 2016 by securing the all-India number one ranking. Athar was the number 2 rank holder nationally in the same year. Both fell in love during the training period and tied the knot last year.

Tina had added ‘Khan’ in her surname and begun introducing her as a Kashmiri bahu. However, not only has she dropped Khan from her surname, she has removed the Kashmiri bahu reference from Instagram bio, which now reads, “This is a personal account. Currently posted as SDM Bhilwara, Rajasthan.”

Tina had recently revealed how she missed her mother amidst the nationwide lockdown. She had written, “And in these trying circumstances, on a personal level, I miss my mom.”

Both Tina and Athar were posted as officers equivalent to SDM in Bhilwara in Rajasthan after they completed their brief stints as Assistant Secretaries in the MSME and Tourism Ministry of the government of India respectively.