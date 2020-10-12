Tina Ambani’s heartfelt note for Amitabh Bachchan triggers huge backlash from Sushant Singh Rajput fans; days after she sends emotional note to Shloka Mehta

Little did Tina Ambani realise that her innocuous birthday greetings for Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan will trigger huge backlash as angry Sushant Singh Rajput fans inundated her timeline to disapprove of her action. This came just weeks after Anil Ambani’s wife wrote an emotional note to greet Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta on her birthday.

Wishing her family friend, Amitabh Bachchan, on his 78th birthday, Tina wrote, “A larger-than-life screen legend beloved to film lovers across the world. A brilliant and erudite man who continues to reinvent himself and inspire others. Privileged to know the complete man, honoured to call him a friend! Happy birthday Amitji, delighted to see you back in action. Wish you a fabulous day and a blessed year.”

No sooner did she post her adorable message for the veteran Bollywood actor, her Instagram timeline was inundated with criticism from Sushant Singh Rajput fans. Sushant fans have been critical of Bachchan and other top Bollywood actors for their silence on the death of the late actor from Bihar.

One wrote disparagingly, “Deshdrohi kahin ka #boycottamitabhbacchan . Wasn’t expected from you @tinaambaniofficial.” Another commented, “Boycott 👎” “Hm apko like krte hain tina ji is maha nalayak ko nhi😏,” wrote one fans. One fan commented, “Tina ji we love you but not manipulative Amitabh, shame on him.”

Also wishing Bachchan were host of Bollywood actors including Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan. Ajay’s note read, “Many happy returns of the day dear Amitji. Prayers and best wishes for a great year ahead Sir Birthday.” Aamir tweeted, “Many happy returns of the day, @SrBachchan Sir. May good health and happiness always be with you. Love. a.”

Tina Ambani and Amitabh Bachchan had acted in the popular Bollywood film Pukar, which was released in 1983.

Tina Ambani is known for using her Instagram account to extend greetings to her loved ones on their special occasions. Not too long ago, Tina Ambani had written a heartfelt note for Shloka Mehta and shared an unseen photo of Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law on her birthday. Tina’s note came even though Mukesh and Nita Ambani stayed away from indulging in pomp and show as was evident last year.