Little over a week ago, the news of Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya testing positive for COVID-19 sent shockwaves across India and the world. Both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek had taken to social media pages to break the news about their health. All four of them are currently being treated at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital. While fans have been praying for their recovery, Tina Ambani has written a heartfelt note to wish Abhishek for his digital debut in absentia. Tina’s adorable note came just days after she wished Shloka Mehta on her birthday.



Tina’s birthday greetings for Shloka had trended for days since both Mukesh and Nita Ambani had stayed away from any celebrations this year. Last year, the Ambanis had released a special video to celebrate the first birthday of Shloka since getting married to Akash Ambani.

Commenting on Abhishek Bachchan’s first-ever Amazon Prime web series Breathe: Into The Shadows, Tina wrote, “Congratulations on your digital debut @bachchan – this is the medium of the future and you’ve hit the ground running! Proud of you.” This was in response to Abhishek’s post, which read, “The game has begun and the truth will be out of the shadows!”

Abhishek Bachchan’s family and Tina Ambani’s industrialist husband have been friends for a long time. Her note for Abhishek came amidst netizens reacting positively to the actor’s digital debut. This was reflected even in the reaction to Tina’s note on Instagram as one fan wrote, “Awesome series. Love to make part 2.” Another commented, “His acting is amazing in this.” “Fantastic series..loved every moment…AB Jr..left me mesmerised once again…Powerful performance & lovely presentation..A must watch for all,” wrote another fan.

Last week, Abhishek’s wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya had to be rushed to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital for COVID-19 treatment. Both had tested positive a few days ago. Abhishek and his legendary father Amitabh Bachchan are already admitted to the same hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

On 11 July, Tina Ambani had written a heartfelt note for Shloka Mehta and shared an unseen photo of Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law on her birthday. Tina’s note came even though Mukesh and Nita Ambani stayed away from indulging in pomp and show as was evident last year.

Calling Shloka ‘smart and well-read,’ Tina had written, “Bright and open, warm and loving, smart and well-read… the most wonderful addition to the family. It’s been lovely to see you blossom over the years Shloka! On your special day, here’s wishing you love and laughter, happiness and joy in abundance.”

Tina has lately seen a surge in her number of followers on Instagram lately with the Facebook-owned platform also verifying her handle with a blue tick. She is the first Ambani family member to hold a verified Instagram account.