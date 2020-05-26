Tina Ambani has penned a profound note for Mukesh Ambani’s brother-in-law Raj Salgaocar on the latter’s birthday. This came just weeks after Tina sent a heartfelt message to Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta on their wedding anniversary.

Appreciating Raj’s ‘zest for life,’ Anil Ambani’s wife wrote, “People’s person, ace photographer, intrepid traveller… your zest for life is truly incredible. Happy birthday Raj, there’s never a dull moment with you around!” She also tagged Dipti Salgaocar, the sister of Mukesh and Anil Ambani, in her Instagram post, which also carried the photos of Raj and his wife.

Dipti’s daughter Isheta replied to Tina Ambani’s post, “💕💕 Favourites 💕💕.”

Tina’s cute note earned her plenty of plaudits from her fans as one wrote, “You always carry lovely style to adore and respect the person who have made difference in your life.. truly love to cultivate this habit.” Another commented, “Hi, I always read your post. I must say in your post is superb. You are written or some one else write for you I don’t know but truly it is superb.”

Tina Ambani had recently revealed how the nationwide lockdown had forced the three men in her life to resort to a DIY grooming session. Three photos shared by Tina, Nita Ambani’s sister-in-law, of her husband and two sons, had gone viral on the internet, prompting fans to admire the simplicity of one of India’s super-rich families.

Tina, who’s quite active on Instagram had recently trended after she sent a heartfelt note to her nephew Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary. Days later, she had also wished her brother-in-law Mukesh Ambani on his birthday.

More recently, Tina Ambani had paid a moving tribute to her former Bollywood co-star Rishi Kapoor, who died battling leukaemia for two years. Tina’s note had said that Rishi Kapoor’s death left her devastated.