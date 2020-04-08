Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff makes huge revelation about Disha Patani as Salman Khan’s co-star gets stung by mosquito

Not too long ago, Disha Patani had shared a hilarious video of herself with to-be sister-in-law, Krishna Shroff as the two made desperate attempts to keep themselves entertained during the lockdown period. Days later, Krishna has made a stunning revelation about Tiger Shroff’s rumoured girlfriend when someone asked her how she was keeping herself preoccupied particularly during the lockdown period. Her revelation came days after Disha revealed that a mosquito bite had left a big scar on her face.

During her Instagram interview, Krishna was asked how she kept herself ‘preoccupied during these times.’ She replied with a quirky TikTok video also featuring Disha with both lip-syncing a popular dialogue, which goes like this, “Bitch be like, ‘Is she your girlfriend girlfriend or you all are just talking?’ ‘Butch if I just killed you, you are dead dead or just not breathing?”

Krishna was also asked if she would make her acting debut by following the footsteps of Tiger and Disha. To which she replied, “Probably, not Bollywood.”

Earlier this week, Disha had taken to Instagram to reveal the scar left by a mosquito bite on her face.

Disha took to Instagram to inform her fans that a mosquito had left a scar on her face after she was bitten by the insect. While sharing the video of the mosquito-bite, Disha had written, “When mosquito bites right at the centre of your face.” In the selfie video shared by Disha, a scar could be seen right below her left eye. The actress looked sad while shooting the video.

Disha was recently in the news after filmmaker Farah Khan lashed out at Bollywood celebrities recording and sharing their workout videos on their social media pages to deal with the anxiety caused by the nationwide lockdown. Farah had even threatened to unfollow them if they did not stop sharing their workout videos. However, Deepika Padukone had publicly disagreed with Farah. Among those actresses sharing their videos during the lockdown period were Disha, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt among others.

Earlier, Archana Puran Singh and Disha Patani had shared funny videos of themselves to inform their fans how they were coping with quarantine life.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat.