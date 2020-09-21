“This is totally unacceptable”: Kolkata Police initiates probe after Bengali actress and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan accuses dating app of using her photo for promotion

Bengali actress and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan has approached the Kolkata Police demanding action after a mobile dating app used her photo for online promotion allegedly without her consent. Nusrat took to Twitter to share the screenshot of the mobile app to allege that her photo was being used without her consent.

The glamorous TMC MP tagged the cyber cell of the Kolkata Police to write, “This is totally unacceptable – using pictures without consent. Would request the Cyber Cell of @KolkataPolice to kindly look into the same. I am ready to take this up legally.”

Nusrat also tagged Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma in her tweet.

This is totally unacceptable – using pictures without consent. Would request the Cyber Cell of @KolkataPolice to kindly look into the same. I am ready to take this up legally. 🙏@CPKolkata https://t.co/KBgXLwSjR4 — Nusrat Jahan Ruhi (@nusratchirps) September 21, 2020

Responding to Nusrat’s complaint, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Murli Dhar, said that his team had taken note of the matter and ‘the same is being looked into by our concerned section for necessary action.’

Nusrat found plenty of support from her fans as one wrote, “Rubbish. Take strong action.” Another commented, “You should immediately take legal action against these perverts. I am sure KP will take serious cognizance of the issue.”

Others argued that Nusrat ought to have gone to the police station like a ‘commoner’ to file a complaint.