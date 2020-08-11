“This is not personal”: Kubbra Sait admonishes Team Kangana for toxic tweets after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Saif Ali Khan’s co-star refuses to fall victim to emotional blackmailing

Actor Kubbra Sait has brutally admonished Team Kangana by calling its Twitter handle ‘toxic’ for its seemingly hate-filled tweets in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Though Team Kangana made desperate attempts to placate the Saif Ali Khan’s co-star, she refused to fall victim to the former’s emotional blackmailing.

This was after Kubbra joined the campaign, which demanded Twitter to ban the official Twitter handle of Team Kangana. Kubbra wrote, “Yah! I would passionately support this suspension. It would be grand if @TwitterIndia sees it too. Today was the only day the handle shared something positive, which is a rarity. But now, enough no? #SuspendTeamKangana.”

This prompted Team Kangana to share a throwback photo of Kangana and Kubbra to remind the latter that she must not forget her friendship with the Queen actress. The Twitter handle managed by Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel wrote, “Dear ⁦@KubbraSait⁩ you and Kangana have shared a lot as friends as colleagues which can be called positive, what damage has she done to you that you are campaigning against her freedom of speech? What is bothering you? Or you just want to please a few?”



Dear ⁦@KubbraSait⁩ you and Kangana have shared a lot as friends as colleagues which can be called positive, what damage has she done to you that you are campaigning against her freedom of speech? What is bothering you? Or you just want to please a few ? pic.twitter.com/SpWPkvUfqC — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 10, 2020

Unaffected by Team Kangana’s attempts at emotional blackmailing, Kubbra replied, “This is not personal at all. Team Kangana Ranaut, your handle has been toxic. I unfollowed & reported you too. What I personally ask from you is this: Be kind. Be responsible. I don’t make things personal & I am pretty positive that you won’t either.”

Kubbra even appreciated Team Kangana after it posted a tweet in appreciation of an ‘authentic Indian woman.’ She wrote, “Intrigued at your positivity on this day. See… doesn’t it make you feel better too? Way to go. May the spirit be with you.”

Kubbra was one of those Bollywood artists, who had reported Rangoli’s Twitter handle, prompting Twitter to ban it for spreading hate messages. Team Kangana has had to face plenty of criticism for resorting to hate speech against Bollywood celebrities in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death.