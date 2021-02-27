“This is just a trailer”: Msytery deepens after cops find Mumbai Indians’ bag, threatening letter to Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani from Scorpio full of explosives

The Mumbai Police have reportedly found a letter containing chilling threats to India’s richest businessman Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani, from explosives-laden car seen parked outside Antilia on Thursday. The letter, written in a mixture of English and poor Hindi, warned Shloka Mehta’s in-laws of dire consequences in time to come. Mumbai Indians is a top IPL team owned by the Ambanis.

The letter, according to India Today, read, “Ye to sirf ek trailer hai. Neeta Bhabhi, Mukesh Bhaiyya, family ye to sirf ek jhalak hai. Agli baar ye saaman pura hokar tumhare pass aayega aur pura intezaam ho gaya hai. (This is just a trailer. Sister-in-law Nita and Brother Mukesh, this was just a teaser. The next time these (gelatin sticks) will come in a ready form to you. The complete arrangement has been made).”

Neither Mukesh Ambani nor any member of his family has reacted to the chilling development of Thursday. Meanwhile, the police have beefed up security measures outside the Ambani residence.

In a shocking development, a car full of explosives was found parked outside the Mumbai house of India’s richest businessman, Mukesh Ambani. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had confirmed the news and said that the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police had launched an investigation. The discovery of explosives was made weeks after Shloka Mehta, Mukesh Ambani’s daughter-in-law, gave birth to a baby boy.

Deshmukh had said, “Twenty sticks of gelatin explosives were found in a Scorpio car some distance away from the house of industrialist Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai. The entire crime is being investigated by the Mumbai Crime Branch police and the truth will come out soon.”

Mukesh Ambani has been facing flak from the protesting farmers, who allege that the reason being the Narendra Modi government passed the three Farm Laws was to help Reliance chief and Gautam Adani of Adani Group.