“Thinking of you”: Tina Ambani remembers late Rishi Kapoor on first birth anniversary of her former co-star days after writing profound note for Shloka Mehta

Tina Ambani has paid an emotional tribute to Rishi Kapoor on her former co-star’s first birth anniversary when she wrote how she was still thinking of him. Her note for Rishi Kapoor came weeks after Anil Ambani’s wife penned a profound note for Shloka Mehta, Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law.

Tina took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself with Rishi Kapoor, presumably taken from one of their films, and wrote, “Happy birthday Chintu. I’m sure you’re outshining all the stars! Thinking of you.”

Her post elicited an instant response from Rishi Kapoor’s widow Neetu Kapoor, who thanked her with a red heart and folded hands emojis.

One fan wrote, “One of the most stylish and well-dressed heroine of her time. The poonams ratis and padmini were no match to your looks and dressing. I recall your sister bhavna munim would design your clothes.” Another commented, “One of the most stylish and well dressed heroine of her time. The poonams ratis and padmini were no match to your looks and dressing. I recall your sister bhavna munim would design your clothes.”

Rishi Kaporo had died on 30 April after battling leukaemia for two years. Reacting to her death, Tina had written, “Devastated that you’re gone Chintu. Thank you for the movies, the memories, the sheer joy of knowing you for a lifetime. Love always. Om shanti.”

Tina and Rishi acted together in several Bollywood films including Karz, Bade Dilwala, Yeh Vaada Raha among others. Tina had a decade-long acting career in Bollywood where she acted in films such as Rocky featuring Sanjay Dutt, Baton Baton Mein opposite Amol Palekar and Bewafai, Insaaf Main Karoonga, Alag Alag and Bhagwaan Dada featuring Rajesh Khanna. She quit films after she got married to Anil Ambani, younger brother of Mukesh Ambani in 1991.

In July, Tina Ambani had written a heartfelt note for Shloka Mehta and shared an unseen photo of Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law on her birthday. Tina’s note came even though Mukesh and Nita Ambani stayed away from indulging in pomp and show as was evident last year.