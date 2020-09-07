“They have forcefully taken over my office”: Kangana Ranaut says Mumbai civic body has taken over her office to demolish; Saif Ali Khan’s co-star reacts after being blocked by pro-BJP actress

Controversial Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has sensationally alleged that the Mumbai civic body had forcibly taken over her office and planned to demolish it ‘tomorrow.’ In a series of tweets, Kangana said that she had papers to prove that her office in Mumbai’s Khar (West) was built illegally. This was days after Saif Ali Khan’s co-star Kubbra Sait reacted on being blocked by pro-BJP actress.

Sharing a short video of some officials sitting in a room, Kangana wrote, “They have forcefully taken over my office measuring everything, also harassing my neighbors when they retorted @mybmc officials used language like ,” वो जो मैडम है उसकी करतूत का परिणाम सबको भरना होगा” I am informed tomorrow they are demolishing my property Slightly smiling face.”

They have forcefully taken over my office measuring everything, also harassing my neighbors when they retorted @mybmc officials used language like ,” वो जो मैडम है उसकी करतूत का परिणाम सबको भरना होगा” I am informed tomorrow they are demolishing my property 🙂 pic.twitter.com/efUOGJDve1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 7, 2020

In another tweet, the pro-BJP actress wrote, “I have all the papers, BMC permissions nothing has been done illegal in my property, BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they demolishing entire structure”

I have all the papers, BMC permissions nothing has been done illegal in my property, BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they demolishing entire structure 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 7, 2020

Kangana has faced condemnations after she called Mumbai ‘Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.’ Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had addressed her as haramkhor. Raut had told a TV channel, “Was what that girl (Kangana) said respectful of the law? Why are you representing that haramkhor girl, who has insulted Shivaji Maharaj? She has insulted Maharashtra. You are with her and your channel supports her.”

[Also Read: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut calls Kangana Ranaut ‘haramkhor’ girl; triggers huge controversy as Sushant Singh Rajput death case takes ugly turn]

Kangana also recently blocked Saif Ali Khan’s co-star Kubbra Sait and Janta Ka Reporter.