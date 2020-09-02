“These are all fabricated stories”: Suresh Raina breaks silence after N Srinivasan publicly admonishes CSK player for rift with MS Dhoni over hotel room

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina has broken his silence on the controversy surrounding his rift with Chennai Super Kings captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, over the choice of a hotel room in the UAE. Raina said that CSK owner N Srinivasan was wrongly informed about the reason for his exit from the IPL 2020 and he had settled the matter with his boss, who was like his father.

“These are all fabricated stories and anyone who knows me, knows that these are all stories planted by people who don’t want me or CSK to succeed,” Raina was quoted by NDTV.

The former India player also said that ‘a lot of was said was taken out of context. He added, “CSK is family for me, it’s like home. A lot of what was said was taken out of context and Sreeni sir is like a father figure to me. He treats me like his own and when he got to know why I had to leave he understood the reason.”

He hinted at returning to the IPL after resolving his family issues.

Raina had sensationally revealed on Twitter on Tuesday howhis uncle was murdered in Punjab. He had tweeted, “What happened to my family is Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had sever injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical & is on life support.”

His subsequent tweet had read, “Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes.”

Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 1, 2020

Raina had stunned everyone by returning from the UAE due to personal reasons. Many felt that his decision to quit the IPL may have been related to the scare surrounding COVID-19 after two Chennai Super Kings players namely Deepak Chahar and wicketkeeper-batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad tested positive for the virus.

Srinivasan was quoted as saying, “My thinking is that if you are reluctant or not happy, go back. I don’t force anyone to do anything … sometimes success gets into your head.”