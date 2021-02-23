“Then they say UP is being defamed through Mirzapur and Paatal Lok”: Meme fest after fight video of chaat sellers from UP goes viral; 8 arrested

By
JKR Staff
-
0

Police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested at least people after their ugly brawl over the business of chaat in Baghpat went viral, triggering jokes and meme fest. Those arrested also include Harinder, declared as the chacha (uncle). The uncle has become a topic of widespread memes with many likening him to Einstien.

Baghpat chaat

A statement by the Baghpat Police said, “08 people have been arrested in connection with a fight in Badaut area of Baghpat over customers.”

Harinder later said that he ran the chaat shop in the area for more than 40 years until his rival set up the same business next to his stall.

Soon social media exploded with memes and jokes.

The Baghpat Police are currently investigating the matter.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here