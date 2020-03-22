The Kapil Sharma Show cancels all shoots, Archana Puran Singh makes stunning revelation in sombre video; Rohit Shetty embarrasses Kareena Kapoor Khan

Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show has sensationally announced that the shooting for the popular Sony TV comedy show has stopped amidst the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic globally. She shared an unusually sombre video to inform her fans that she was dumping fun and frolic in favour of warning everyone to stay vigilant and exercise plenty of cautions in these difficult times. Her latest video has come just days after Rohit Shetty appeared on her show to make a huge revelation about Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Archana said in her video, “Hi Namashkar everyone. Usually, my videos are full of fun, laughter and a lot of masti (frolic), humour. At times, they are (recorded) when I am on my way to the shoot. Never thought I would have to make a video like this, but I am telling everybody and appealing to everyone, ‘please stay at home’.”

Archana then revealed that the shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show had stopped in view of the growing coronavirus scare in India. One of the four people dying of the virus in India was in Mumbai, home to India’s entertainment industry.

She said, “Whatever photographs and posts about our shoot that you are seeing were taken earlier. Whatever I am posting is a throwback. It’s not from the current situation. The current situation is that we are all staying self-quarantined.”

Archana Puran Singh made a desperate plea to his fans to stay at home with their family members. She said, “Don’t wait for the government instructions. Use your common sense..Think what’s best for them (family members).”

While sharing the video, the veteran Bollywood actress wrote, “stay at home… stay safe. This Sunday, as we all adhere to the curfew, and then at 5 pm gather at our windows to express solidarity and gratitude for all those who are working in essential services, let us understand that this symbolic gesture is just the beginning of actual steps we should ALL be taking towards doing whatever we can to thank and reward them for their selfless service.”

Archana’s off-the-cuff videos have lately become hugely popular. The Kapil Sharma Show judge had to recently face backlash recently after she was seen keeping her pet dog outside the house. The veteran actress had to issue a public clarification to silence her critics. Her video in question was shot the day she was shooting the episode featuring Rohit Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar.

While speaking to Kapil Sharma, Rohit Shetty had made a huge revelation about Kareena Kapoor Khan. Rohit had said that he was stunned to know how Bebo was aware of his secret meeting with Shah Rukh Khan for Chennai Express.

The Saturday episode of The Kapil Sharma Show saw Dream Girl Hema Malini and her daughter Esha Deol as guests. However, the popular Sony TV show has not revealed any new guests for Sunday’s episode. Sony TV is likely to repeat old shows The Kapil Sharma Show in the coming weeks.