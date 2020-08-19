“Thank you God!”: Emotional reaction to Supreme Court’s verdict on CBI probe from three important women in Sushant Singh Rajput’s life; Shweta Singh Kirti, Kriti Sanon and Ankita Lokhande

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered a CBI inquiry into the unnatural death of Sushant Singh Rajput, delivering a setback late actor’s ex-girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty. While the ruling by the Supreme Court evoked overwhelming reactions, the most notable response came from three women, who held special significance in late Sushant’s life. They were Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti and two former girlfriends Ankita Lokhande and Kriti Sanon. All three have been relentless in their demand for a CBI inquiry into Sushant’s death.

Sushant’s sister Shweta wrote, “Thank you God! You have answered our prayers!! But it is just the beginning… the first step towards the truth! Full faith on CBI!! #Victoryoffaith #GlobalPrayersForSSR #Wearefamily #CBITakesOver.”

Thank you God! You have answered our prayers!! But it is just the beginning… the first step towards the truth! Full faith on CBI!! #Victoryoffaith #GlobalPrayersForSSR #Wearefamily #CBITakesOver — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 19, 2020

Ankita, who was Sushant’s girlfriend and also co-star in popular TV series Pavitra Rishta, wrote, “Justice is the truth in action 🙏🏻 Truth wins …. #1ststeptossrjustice.”

Justice is the truth in action 🙏🏻

Truth wins …. #1ststeptossrjustice pic.twitter.com/2CKgoWCYIL — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) August 19, 2020

Kriti Sanon, Sushant’s love interest before the late actor started dating Rhea Chakraborty, wrote, “Last 2months have been extremely restless with everything being so blurry. Supreme Court’s order to let the CBI investigate Sushant’s case is a ray of hope that the truth will finally shineCrossed fingers🙏🏻 Lets all have faith, stop speculating & let the CBI do their work now!🙏🏻 #CBIForSSR ✊🏻”

Last 2months have been extremely restless with everything being so blurry. Supreme Court’s order to let the CBI investigate Sushant’s case is a ray of hope that the truth will finally shine🤞🙏🏻 Lets all have faith, stop speculating & let the CBI do their work now!🙏🏻 #CBIForSSR ✊🏻 — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) August 19, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, in a setback to Rhea Chakraborty, the Supreme Court had ordered a CBI inquiry into the ‘unnatural death’ of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The single judge Bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy had also ruled that the Bihar Police indeed had jurisdiction to request for a CBI probe into the death of the 34-year-old actor.