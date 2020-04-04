Tennis star Sania Mirza’s splendid efforts to feed poor and raise more than Rs 1.5 crore in donation to help the needy during the national lockdown has earned her plenty of plaudits with filmmaker Farah Khan showering praises on her friend. Elsewhere, Sania’s sister Anam too joined her in wishing goodbye to coronavirus. This came just days after Farah’s friend Raveena Tandon lashed out at China for resuming its barbaric practices that were responsible for the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sania, who recently teamed up with NGO SAFA Society, took to Instagram to inform her fans how she had raised Rs 1.5 crore, which will feed close to 1 lakh hungry people. She wrote, “In the last one week we have tried as a team to provide some help to the people in need.. we have been able to provide food to thousands of families and raised 1.25 Crore in one week which will help close to 1 Lakh people in the country.its an ongoing effort and we are hoping to help as many ppl as possible.. we are in this together 🙏🏽”

Sania earned plenty of plaudits for her extraordinary initiative but the most notable reaction from her friend Farah Khan, who wrote, “Loving the orderly way its being distributed too.. lov u baby♥️”

In a separate post, Sania wrote, “Who else is ready to wave a goodbye to this virus ???? 👋🏽 🙋🏽‍♀️ #stayathome.” Her sister Anam was the first to join her in wishing the deadly virus a goodbye. Tennis player Prakash Amritraj too commented, “Yes please.”

Farah’s friend Raveena Tandon had last week lashed out at China for resuming the trade of exotic wildlife weeks after the very practice led to the global pandemic of coronavirus, Raveena had written, “Humans won’t learn their lessons,however hard the sacrifices and price to pay was. Gone back to their barbaric practices . #china worlds worst country for animal abuse and wildlife crime.”

Coronavirus has claimed more than 60 lives in India with the country currently being placed in a 21-day lockdown.