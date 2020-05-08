Sania Mirza has received a big boost to her chances of winning the Fed Cup Heart Award after her friend and filmmaker, Farah Khan, made a desperate appeal to her fans to vote for India’s tennis sensation. This came just days after Sania’s sister Anam Mirza and brother-in-law Mohammed Asaduddin urged their respective fans on Instagram to vote for her. The voting closes today (8 May) while the winners will be announced three days later. An overwhelmed Sania sent ‘love’ with a heart emoji to Farah for her support. Both Anam and Asad are referred to as Hyderabad’s Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani.

Taking to her social media pages, Farah wrote, “Congratulations my darling @mirzasaniar for being nominated for the prestigious FED CUP HEART AWARD!! Now lets vote n make her win guys.. coz she s truly deserving ♥️ https://itf.tell-us-what-you-think.com/s3/Heart-Awards-Vote-Now.” Overwhelmed by the support, Sania replied, “Love you ❤️.”

Sania had told her fans earlier this week how she was ‘honoured to be the first person from the subcontinent’ who was nominated for the Fed Cup Heart Award.

Sania has been chosen from the Asia/Oceana Group. Explaining the reason for her nomination the Fed Cup website read, “Sania Mirza, India: Making her first Fed Cup appearance since 2016 and with 18-month-old son Izhaan in the stands, Mirza went 3-0 in doubles for India to secure their place in the Play-offs.”

Meanwhile, Sania has thanked the social media platform; TikTok; for roping in the services of Indian captain Virat Kohli, actor Ayushmann Khurrana and actresses Kriti Sanon and Sara Ali Khan to stop the spread of fake news. In the video, Kohli, Ayushmann, Kriti and Sara were seen urging their fans to stop spreading misinformation. Reacting to their video, Sania wrote, “Misinformation is much more dangerous than we think. We have all fallen prey to it. #MatKarForward is a great initiative by @TikTok_IN to stop its spread.”