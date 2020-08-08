Taunted by Krushna Abhishek for stealing The Kapil Sharma Show, Archana Puran Singh finally reveals who she can share her judge’s chair with amidst disclosure on eloping by Parmeet Sethi

Often taunted by Krushna Abhishek for stealing The Kapil Sharma Show from Navjot Sidhu, Archana Puran Singh has finally revealed who she could share her judge’s chair with amidst disclosure on eloping by husband Parmeet Sethi. This was after Kapil Sharma invited Archana’s husband for a special show with family members on the TKSS programme.

Archana shared a series of photos with husband Parmeet on Instagram. Sharing one photo, she wrote, “The only one who I will share this chair with. That too … only for a photograph.@iamparmeetsethi This Saturday on The Kapil Sharma Show.”

In another post, she wrote, “Celebrating together. Celebrating each other. Always. (And allowing the wife to win. Always.) That’s what good marriages are.”

In the photo, Archana and her husband were twinning in black with different colour footwear. Archana wore fuchsia peep-toe platforms, while Parmeet went for white sports shoes. Archana also flaunted a black cape-sleeved wraparound long dress secured with a belt at the waist.

Archana explained why they had chosen to wear different colour footwear. She wrote, “We celebrate differences of opinion in our marriage. So I allowed him to wear a different color of shoes from mine!”

Meanwhile, Parmeet has revealed that he had eloped with his wife to get married by paying off a priest from a local temple. He was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying, “At midnight, when we finally found a pandit, he asked us if we were eloping and whether the girl was baalig (of legal age), to which I replied ‘Mere se zyada baalig hai ladki‘ (The girl is more mature than me).”

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi got married in 1992 and they have two sons namely Aaryamann and Ayushmaan together. Both sons often feature in Archana’s home videos that have become a rage of sorts on the internet.

Krushna has often pulled Archana’s leg jokingly accusing her of stealing the TKSS from Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was the show’s judge until he was replaced by the veteran Bollywood actress.