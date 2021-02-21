Targeted by Salman Khan all through Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik stuns everyone by winning Colors TV reality show; Salman Khan proves critics wrong on allegations of biases

Rubina Dilaik, who faced constant grief by Salman Khan all through the just-concluded season of the Colors TV reality show, has stunned everyone by winning Bigg Boss 14. She beat singer Rahul Vaidya to lift the trophy along with a Rs 36 lakh cash prize. Rubina winning the show also came as a befitting reply to Salman Khan’s critics, who had accused him of biases against Rubina and Abhinav.

Salman made the announcement around midnight at a glittering function where all past evicted contestants had joined the Bollywood megastar. Also joining the function were family members of the five finalists, Ali Gony, Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant.

Rakhi, who had to face widespread condemnation for lowering the standard of the reality show by famously asking Rubina to rent her husband Abhinav Shukla to her, walked away with a cash prize of Rs. 14 lakh. This was after five finalists were given an option to walk off the show by accepting Rs. 14 lakh even before Salman could announce the new winner of the show.

Ali was next to be voted out for the lack of votes followed by Niki, leaving Rahul and Rubina to fight it out for the trophy. Abhinav Shukla was ecstatic as soon as Salman declared his wife the new winner of the show.

Reacting to the news, Rubina’s sister, Rohini, tweeted, “Many many congratulations to everyone. Thank you again for all your hard work and prayers. They all have been answered. Gratitude.”

Rubina had entered the show along with her husband Abhinav. There were reports of both Rubina and Abhinav contemplating divorce before entering the Bigg Boss house. However, five months of stay inside the Bigg Boss house appeared to have cemented their relationship as was clear from their chemistry. Abhinav had left the show just days before the finale week.

Both Rubina and Abhinav often found themselves at the receiving end as Salman often targeted them with his angry reaction. Their fans had even accused Salman and the reality show makers of unfairly targeting their screen idols.

Salman had even reacted angrily to the allegations of biases being hurled against him in one of the episodes of Weekend Ka Vaar.