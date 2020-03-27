Tamil actor Sethuraman dies of cardiac arrest, he was 36

Tamil actor Sethuraman, a practising dermatologist, died on Friday at the age of 36 after suffering a cardiac arrest in Chennai. He is survived by his wife and a child.

Filmmaker Vishaka Singh, who also starred alongside him in Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya tweeted. “I prayed this would be a hoax. Alas, it’s true. RIP, Sethu. So many memories from #KLTA …Such sadness and shock as I write this. May God give strength to your family.”

Actor Santhanam tweeted, “Totally shocked and depressed on the demise of my dear friend Dr.Sethu.. May his soul rest in peace.”

Actor Satish wrote on Twitter, “Sad news. Actor and Doctor Sedhuraman passed away few hours ago due to cardiac arrest. My condolences to his family. RIP.”

Sethuraman had made his debut in 2013 from film Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya, which also featured Santhanam and Vishaka J Singh. His other films included Vaaliba Raja, 50/50 and Sakka Podu Podu Raja. Popularly known as Sethu, the dermatologist-turned-actor also ran a skin clinic in Chennai.