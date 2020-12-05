“Take me back”: Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show reveals her craving for Dehradun Basmati rice; days after announcing why she doesn’t fear death

Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show has revealed her craving for Dehradun’s basmati rice cooked in a firepot while asking her brothers to take her back to the village of her parents’ birth. Archana’s latest emotional post reminded her fans of her revelation on why she did not fear death.



In an emotional post, Archana shared a photo of a few women preparing the basmati rice for cooking after being harvested. The photo in question was taken from the veteran actor’s native village Doodhli in Dehradun.

Archana wrote, “Pure #dehradun #bastmatirice from our own ‘khet(field)’ straight to the firepot! My brothers are enjoying this right now for lunch. I miss my #doodhlivillage.” She signed off her post by writing, “Take me back.”

Archana’s native village has featured on The Kapil Sharma Show on many occasions. The popular actor has also made occasional references to Dehradun in many of her social media posts. While writing about her late father’s life in Dehradun, Archana had revealed how he was instrumental in teaching her why she must never fear death.

Sharing her late Dad’s photo, she had recently written, “If there is a reason I don’t fear death it is because I’m keen to look at your twinkling brown eyes and hear you say: you did well girl. Your approval meant so much to me. Still does. I did all I’ve done in my career to prove I’m a worthy daughter, a chip off the old block. And the highest compliment I have ever received is “you remind me of your dad”.”

On another occasion, Kapil had taken a potshot at her native place when a caller from Dehradun called the show during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kapil had told the caller he too knew two people from Dehradun one being his director and the other being Archana, who too looked like a daaku (robber).